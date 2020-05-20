Healthcare
May 20, 2020 / 4:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Low-income areas of New York City show high COVID-19 positive rates-governor

May 20 (Reuters) - New York City residents from low-income communities tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies at a much higher rate than the general population, according to data disclosed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that 27 percent of the 8,000 people tested from low-income communities were positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared with 19.9 percent in the general population in New York City. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)

