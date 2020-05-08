New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low-governor

May 8 (Reuters) - The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus across New York has fallen to a six-week low as the state hit hardest by the pandemic has figured out how to “control the beast”, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a briefing on Friday.

Cuomo said that hospitalizations dropped to 8,196 on Thursday, down from 8,665 a day earlier. It was the lowest level of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since March 27. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York, and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)