New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day -governor

April 15 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his state’s healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.

Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also disclosed an outline of how he would begin to reopen businesses, starting with the most essential businesses and those where the risk of infection spread was smallest. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Editing by Chris Reese)