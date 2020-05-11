New York governor said some regions ready to reopen this week

May 11 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected several regions in the state to be able to begin a phased reopening as soon as this weekend after the stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

“Some regions are ready to go today,” Cuomo told a daily briefing at which he showed slides indicating that the Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley regions met the criteria to reopen. “They just need to get some logistical pieces in order by the end of the week.” (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)