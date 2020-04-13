New York Governor says "worst is over" as growth in deaths ticks lower

April 13 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed “the worst is over” as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.

Cuomo, who has been working closely with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut in response to the novel coronavirus, also said that he would announce a coordinated plan on reopening businesses and schools. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)