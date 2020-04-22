Healthcare
April 22, 2020 / 4:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

New York to launch tri-state virus tracing program with Bloomberg's help

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he would work with Connecticut and New Jersey to launch a joint tri-state program to trace the contacts of people with the novel coronavirus in an effort to prevent further spread.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a former presidential candidate, had volunteered to help develop the program. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

