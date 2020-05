May 5 (Reuters) - New York will work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to “reimagine” the state’s school system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, part of a broader reform of society, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

“We want to build back better,” Cuomo told a daily briefing. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)