Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions.

“The current practice of leaving town, while conducting phony pro forma sessions, is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis,” an angry Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Patricia Zengerle and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Tom Brown)