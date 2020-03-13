NYSE says working to keep equity and options trading floors open

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Friday it aims to keep its equity and options trading floors open “in the days and weeks ahead,” even as it asked its staff at 11 Wall Street not needed to support floor trading to work from home amid coronavirus concerns.

“We appreciate that the nation and the world have their eyes on the New York Stock Exchange as both functionally and symbolically important to public confidence and maintaining an orderly market during these volatile times,” the exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said in a trader alert. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)