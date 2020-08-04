Healthcare
August 4, 2020 / 6:51 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Trump's national security adviser returns to work after contracting COVID-19

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, returned to work at the White House on Tuesday following his recovery from a mild case of COVID-19, a National Security Council spokesman said.

O’Brien “has already met with the President, who warmly welcomed him back to the West Wing,” spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement. “He has been cleared by doctors after two negative tests for the virus, and has been asymptomatic for over a week,” Ullyot said.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Steve Holland; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below