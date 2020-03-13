Healthcare
March 13, 2020 / 8:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. to fill strategic oil reserve 'to the top,' Trump says

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would take advantage of low oil prices and buy a large quantity of crude to fill the nation’s strategic reserves.

“Based on the prices of oil, I’ve ... instructed the secretary of energy to purchase, at a very good price, large quantities of crude oil for storage in the U.S. strategic reserve,” he said. “We’re going to fill it right up to the top.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below