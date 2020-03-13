U.S. to fill strategic oil reserve 'to the top,' Trump says

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would take advantage of low oil prices and buy a large quantity of crude to fill the nation’s strategic reserves.

“Based on the prices of oil, I’ve ... instructed the secretary of energy to purchase, at a very good price, large quantities of crude oil for storage in the U.S. strategic reserve,” he said. “We’re going to fill it right up to the top.”