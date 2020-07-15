No coronavirus risk to Tesla's Elon Musk after meeting with Oklahoma governor -spokesman

July 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and other Tesla employees are not at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus after a July 3 meeting with Oklahoma’s governor, who said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the virus, a spokesman for the governor said.

“There is no risk to any Tesla employees from the July 3 visit,” Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement, adding an additional meeting with Tesla executives on Monday was conducted virtually over Zoom. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York Editing by Chris Reese)