Pelosi blasts Trump for cutting off COVID-19 relief talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump for abruptly ending negotiations for further COVID-19 aid talks on Tuesday, and brushed aside the possibility of smaller, piecemeal legislation.

Trump is “rebounding from a terrible mistake,” she told ABC’s “The View” program in an interview.

“It is important for us to come to this agreement,” she said, adding that it was a “missed opportunity” not to pursue more comprehensive relief amid the ongoing pandemic.