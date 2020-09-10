Healthcare
September 10, 2020 / 3:58 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Pelosi: 'Hopeful' COVID-19 aid bill can still pass before election

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was hopeful legislation for additional COVID-19 relief could be finalized before the Nov. 3 presidential election no matter how the Republican-led Senate voted on a slimmed down version later on Thursday.

Pelosi, who controls the Democratic-led House of Representatives that passed a larger bill in May, told reporters at a news conference that novel coronavirus pandemic-related relief would not be in a separate measure to fund federal government agencies. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below