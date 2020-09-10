Pelosi: 'Hopeful' COVID-19 aid bill can still pass before election

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was hopeful legislation for additional COVID-19 relief could be finalized before the Nov. 3 presidential election no matter how the Republican-led Senate voted on a slimmed down version later on Thursday.

Pelosi, who controls the Democratic-led House of Representatives that passed a larger bill in May, told reporters at a news conference that novel coronavirus pandemic-related relief would not be in a separate measure to fund federal government agencies. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)