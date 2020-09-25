Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID aid, agree to more talks : Pelosi's office

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about coronavirus relief on Friday and they agreed to hold more talks, Pelosi’s office said.

“Speaker Pelosi & Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 3:30 p.m. today by phone regarding COVID relief. The two agreed to continue their conversation in the days ahead,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter.