Pelosi, Mnuchin to speak again when 'progress is made' on U.S. COVID-19 aid: Pelosi spokesman

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks about the need for additional coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains hopeful a deal on coronavirus relief can be reached with the White House soon, a Pelosi spokesman wrote on Twitter.

Congressional committees and staff will work on a possible deal through the weekend, and Pelosi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “will speak again once additional progress is made,” the spokesman, Drew Hammill, said.