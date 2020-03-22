Pelosi: No bipartisan coronavirus deal yet, Democrats to offer own bill

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she was still hopeful for a bipartisan congressional deal on a coronavirus economic relief bill, but that Democrats would be offering their own legislation.

Pelosi told reporters after leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office that negotiators are still talking but “we will be introducing our own bill.” She earlier has said both sides were still apart on key issues. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing Susan Heavey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)