Pelosi rejects airline aid without larger COVID-19 U.S. stimulus bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there would be no additional federal aid for U.S. airlines without a more comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, adding that she was hopeful for a larger deal “because it has to be done.”

“Ain’t going to be no standalone bill, unless there is a bigger bill,” Pelosi told reporters.