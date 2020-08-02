Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.

“I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week” when asked is she has confidence in Birx. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)