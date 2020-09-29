U.S. House Speaker Pelosi hopeful of getting coronavirus aid deal with White House this week

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday she hopes to get a deal this week with the Trump administration on new coronavirus relief legislation.

“I’m hopeful,” Pelosi told a reporter who asked if she thought a deal is possible this week. Earlier Tuesday she spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for the third time in as many days about coronavirus aid. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Editing by Franklin Paul)