Healthcare
July 24, 2020 / 5:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi opposes temporary extension to enhanced unemployment benefits

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she is not considering a temporary extension to enhanced unemployment benefits, which expire on July 31, while Congress continues work on a new coronavirus relief bill.

“I would be very much averse to separating this (unemployment benefits) out and losing all leverage” on Republicans as lawmakers negotiate another coronavirus aid bill, Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below