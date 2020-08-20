U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says she opposes smaller coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that now was not the time for the chamber to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill, after more than 100 House Democrats urged their leadership to pass enhanced unemployment benefits.

“I don’t think strategically it’s where we should go right now because the Republicans would like to pass something like that and say forget about” other Democratic priorities, Pelosi said in an interview on PBS’s NewsHour program. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)