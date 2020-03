WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that later on Tuesday Congress could soon reach a deal to pass an economic relief package for the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

“I think there is a real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours,” she said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)