U.S.' Pelosi does not expect coronavirus agreement Thursday with Trump administration

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not expect an agreement on Thursday with the Trump administration on a fresh coronavirus relief package.

Asked if there would be a resolution to her negotiations with the administration on Thursday evening, Pelosi told reporters, “No.” She added: Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It’s the language.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)