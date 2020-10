FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin moved closer to an agreement on a fresh coronavirus relief package during a 45-minute talk on Tuesday, Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

Hammill said talks would continue on Wednesday, and “both sides are serious about finding a compromise.”