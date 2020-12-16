Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden looks at his watch as he arrives arrives to announce former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.

Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.

Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Rosalba O’Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up