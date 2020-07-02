Pence says he fully supports Florida governor's efforts to slow coronavirus spread

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday he fully supports the Florida governor’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, even as the state earlier reported the biggest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic started.

“We fully support your prudent steps in working to slow the spread and the rising cases that are impacting Florida today,” Pence said at a media briefing in Tampa, Florida, with the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Daphne Psaledakis)