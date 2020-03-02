Pence says risk to Americans from coronavirus remains low

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday the risk to Americans from coronavirus remains low, after authorities in Washington state announced the deaths of four more people, raising the U.S. death toll to six.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Pence also said that within the next 12 hours, airports across South Korea and Italy, two countries hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, will conduct screenings of all passengers for the virus. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)