Vice President Pence says 16 U.S. states seeing increase in new cases of coronavirus

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said 16 states are seeing an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus, with new cases concentrated in certain areas, while 34 are showing a measure of stabilizing.

At the first U.S. coronavirus task force briefing in months, Pence said the U.S. government is focused on rising cases in the South and called on Americans to embrace social distancing to minimize the spread of the deadly respiratory disease. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Susan Heavey; Writing by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Franklin Paul)