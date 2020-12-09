Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
U.S. News

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf says tested positive for COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York City, New York, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the latest governor to contract the virus.

Wolf, a Democrat, has drawn repeated fire from U.S. President Donald Trump after his state certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Other governors that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus include Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Andrea Shalal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up