REFILE-Head of U.S. military's Southern Command tests negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. military’s Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, has tested negative for the coronavirus, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, saying the test was a precautionary step after he met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation in Florida on March 8.

Members of Bolsonaro’s delegation, including communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, have tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro, who also met U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on that same trip, says he will be retested for the coronavirus following a negative test on Friday.