U.S. Marine in DC-area contracts coronavirus, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. Marine in the Washington D.C.-area who recently returned from travel overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in what would be the third confirmed case of a U.S. servicemember contracting the virus.

The other two U.S. troops are in Italy and South Korea.

“A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA, tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. (Defense Secretary Mark) Esper and the White House have been briefed.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart, Editing by Nick Zieminski)