U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to world -Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to the world, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday as President Joe Biden headed to Europe to meet with allies on his first overseas trip.

Biden was to announce the plan at the Group of Seven meeting in Britain this week, according to the Post report, which cited three people familiar with the plans.