Trump to sign 'Buy America' order on medicines, medical equipment -Navarro

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of medicines and medical equipment, and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic, a top adviser said.

The order will include a “Buy America” provision governing federal purchases of medical supplies and equipment, measures to accelerate approvals of new drugs and catalyze development and use of advanced manufacturing techniques, senior White House adviser Peter Navarro told reporters.