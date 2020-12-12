Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pilots, controllers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Saturday it had approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by pilots and air traffic controllers.

The U.S. aviation regulator said pilots and controllers must not fly or conduct safety-related duties for 48 hours after receiving doses. The FAA said it will “monitor the patient response to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and may adjust this policy as necessary to ensure aviation safety.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

