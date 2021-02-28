U.S. FAA OK's pilots to receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Saturday it has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use by pilots and air traffic controllers.

The FAA announcement, which came shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine’s use, will require recipients to wait 48 hours after receiving the vaccine before conducting safety duties like flying or controlling air traffic.

The FAA previously allowed FDA-approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for aviation use, subject to the same 48-hour waiting period. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by William Mallard)