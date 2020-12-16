Pompeo tests negative for COVID-19, will quarantine after close contact with positive case - statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has tested negative for COVID-19, but will quarantine after coming in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that Pompeo is being closely monitored by the department’s medical team, and declined to identify the individual who tested positive, citing privacy reasons. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by Franklin Paul)