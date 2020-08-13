Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Democrat demands that a coronavirus relief bill include federal aid for the currently overtaxed post office and funding for the upcoming U.S. election have become major sticking points in negotiations for legislation members of both say needs to be passed soon, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

“The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting,” he told Fox Business Network, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion. “If we don’t make the deal, that means can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. It’s just can’t happen.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Catherine Evans)