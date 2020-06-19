Bonds News
June 19, 2020 / 10:27 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury, SBA to disclose names of most businesses taking PPP loans

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration said on Friday they would disclose names and other details about businesses that take Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or more.

“SBA will disclose the business names, addresses, NAICS codes, zip codes, business type, demographic data, non-profit information, jobs supported, and loan amount ranges” in five different brackets starting from $150,000, SBA and the Treasury said in a statement.

Those categories account for 75% of the loan dollars approved, it said. “For loans below $150,000, totals will be released, aggregated by zip code, by industry, by business type, and by various demographic categories,” it added.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Diane Craft

