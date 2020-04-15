Justice Department watchdog to inspect federal prisons for their handling of COVID-19 outbreaks

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s inspector general revealed on Wednesday that his office has launched “remote inspections” to review whether the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is complying with guidelines to prevent, manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 inside the prison system.

The announcement on the inspector general’s website comes after federal prison staff and inmates have repeatedly complained about unsanitary conditions inside many facilities, the lack of social distancing and problems in some cases getting access to protective equipment such as masks.