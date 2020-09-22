Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in six U.S. states in September

(Reuters) - Six U.S. states so far this month have reported their highest daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started as cases began rising again nationwide, according to a Reuters tally.

North Dakota set a hospitalization record on Monday while Missouri and South Dakota hit their highest level to date on Sunday. Hawaii, Montana and West Virginia set records earlier in September.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized has fallen to an average of 30,000 a day over the two weeks that ended on Sunday, down from an average of nearly 36,000 a day the previous two weeks.

Here are the other trends, according to the data:

* Eight U.S. states have reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases so far this month. Arkansas, Illinois, North Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming reported record one-day increases in cases in September. Kansas, which only reports three times a week, also had a record increase in cases covering a three-day period.

* Eight states had a record one-day increase in deaths this month: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. Kansas also had a record increase in deaths over a two-day period.

* Coronavirus cases over the past two weeks are rising in 16 out of 50 states, including the former epicenter of New Jersey, compared with 20 states the previous two weeks.

* Coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks are rising in 14 states, compared with 10 states the previous two weeks.

(Open tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)