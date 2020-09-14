Factbox: Record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases in seven U.S. states

FILE PHOTO: A member gets a temperature check upon arrival at Chelsea Piers Fitness, Manhattan's largest fitness facility on the first day of the re-opening of gyms in New York City following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, U.S., September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Seven U.S. states have reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases so far this month even as the average daily number of new infections is falling nationally.

Nationwide, about 35,000 new infections are reported on average each day, down from a peak in July of about 70,000 a day, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Still, hotspots continue to emerge, the data shows:

* Arkansas, Illinois, North Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming reported record one-day increases in cases in September. Kansas, which only reports three times a week, also had a record increase in deaths covering a three-day period.

* Seven states had a record one-day increase in deaths this month: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. Kansas also had a record increase in deaths over a two-day period.

* The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized overall has fallen to an average of 33,000 a day over the two weeks that ended on Sunday, down from an average of 40,000 a day the previous two weeks. During the last two weeks, four states have reported their highest daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started: Hawaii, Montana, South Dakota and West Virginia.

* Coronavirus cases over the past two weeks are rising in 16 out of 50 states, including the former epicenters of New York and New Jersey, compared with 10 states the previous two weeks.

* Coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks are rising in eight states, compared with 12 states the previous two weeks.

(Open tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)