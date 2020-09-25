Minnesota, Oregon and Utah and report record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Three U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Minnesota reported 1,177 new coronavirus cases and Oregon reported 449 new cases, breaking its previous record set in July.

Utah reported 1,411 new cases, a record increase for the second day in a row. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago Editing by Chris Reese)