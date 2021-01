Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail to be used in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The new agreement brings the total potential U.S. supply to over 1.5 million doses, according to Regeneron. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)