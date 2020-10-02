Pelosi says talks continue on coronavirus relief, lists five sticking points

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) enters the U.S Capitol to her office in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said on Friday that negotiations with the White House on a coronavirus relief package are continuing, but she is waiting for a response from the White House on five key areas.

Pelosi said there is significant disagreement about appropriating funds, testing and tracing for the spread of the coronavirus, unemployment insurance, schools and state and local funding, and child care.