Trump says payroll tax relief could run to year-end or be made permanent -source

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told Republican senators on Tuesday that two options for a coronavirus economic relief plan would be to waive the payroll tax through the end of the year or make the tax cut permanent, a source at the meeting told Reuters.

Trump met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill to discuss proposals for boosting the economy, which has been hit by fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)