U.S. Justice Department seeks to protect religious freedom during coronavirus restrictions -Barr

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department will work to uphold the constitutional right to freely practice religion as states and cities seek to contain the spread of the coronavirus by limiting worship services.

“The United States Department of Justice will continue to ensure that religious freedom remains protected if any state or local government, in their response to COVID-19, singles out, targets, or discriminates against any house of worship for special restrictions,” Barr said in a statement, referring to the globally pandemic disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)