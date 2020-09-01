Bonds News
September 1, 2020 / 7:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mnuchin: Eviction moratorium to impact close to 40 million U.S. renters

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration will detail an eviction moratorium later on Tuesday that will affect close to 40 million U.S. renters.

Mnuchin told a U.S. House of Representatives panel that the guidelines are to ensure people “don’t get thrown out of their rental homes” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin called the action a “real moratorium” and urged the U.S. Congress to provide rental assistance. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

