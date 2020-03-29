Company News
Bracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic

Caroline Valetkevitch

    NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Investors are desperate for
clarity on U.S. corporate profits as the coronavirus pandemic
has forced them to lower expectations ahead of the first-quarter
reporting period starting in mid-April.
    U.S. companies increasingly are withdrawing guidance while
warning of the outbreak's steep toll on operations. 
    Twitter Inc          last week pulled its first-quarter
revenue outlook and forecast an operating loss, while Marriott
International Inc         and FedEx Corp         have backed
away from 2020 forecasts.             
    The profit picture is worsening even as Congress approved a
$2 trillion funding package and stocks began to rebound from
weeks of selling that ended the longest U.S. bull market.
    U.S. cases have surpassed 100,000, and the United States now
tops China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus
cases.
    "Nothing is normal right now, and even looking for
opportunities is kind of like throwing darts in the dark," said
Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
    Any glimpses of guidance from companies as they report will
be key this earnings season.
    "It's hard to believe we'll find out a lot more in April,
but at least earnings season pushes the door open a crack into
learning how companies view things," JJ Kinahan, chief market
strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago, wrote in a note on
Friday.
    "One possibility is some companies presenting separate
guidance paths that account for best-case, middle-case, and
worst-case pandemic scenarios."
    Earnings forecasts have fallen, with analysts now projecting
a year-over-year decline of 2.9% for the first quarter, 7.1% in
the second quarter and 0.5% in full-year 2020, according to IBES
data from Refinitiv. They still estimate slight growth in the
third and fourth quarters, based on Refinitiv data. 
    Consensus estimates like Refinitiv's have not come down
nearly as much as forecasts from some market strategists. One
reason is that analysts reviewing individual companies tend to
use corporate outlooks to derive their own estimates.
    "Largely companies are saying, listen, 'I don't know what's
going on. We're pulling our guidance. You're on your own,'"
Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse
Securities in New York, said on a call on Friday.
    As a result, analysts' forecasts are understating the
earnings contraction, he said, estimating a 24.1% drop in
aggregate 2020 operating earnings for the S&P 500 index       . 
    Last week, David Kostin, Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity
strategist, cut his 2020 earnings per share view for the S&P 500
to suggest a 33% decline from 2019. It was Goldman's third cut
to its EPS view in a month.
    This is a complete turnaround from the start of the year,
when many investors were hoping for an earnings rebound after
2019's lackluster growth.
    Fears of a U.S. recession have mounted for weeks as strict
measures to contain the coronavirus have led to temporary
business shutdowns and a wave on layoffs. Data released on
Thursday showed a record of more than 3 million Americans filed
claims for unemployment benefits last week.             
    U.S. multinationals including Apple Inc          warned of
problems early in the outbreak, which was first detected in
China and spread rapidly to countries such as South Korea, Italy
and Iran.
    Without guidance, the number of companies that beat Wall
Street analysts' estimates is likely to be well below the 70-80%
of recent years, said Nick Raich, chief executive of The
Earnings Scout, an independent research firm.
    "We're going to get like 35% beating the Street if we don't
get preannouncements."
    Profit estimates are being cut for industries in which the
impact is more obvious: airlines, energy, casinos, hotels and
resort-type businesses, he said, but for many others, the damage
is less clear.
    Retailers could be hit hard. Lululemon Athletica Inc
         late Thursday said business slowed in the second week
of March, but did not provide a full-year forecast.             
    Strategists also noted that the uncertain profit outlook
combined with the recent sharp sell-off in stocks made it harder
to assess price-to-earnings ratios.
    "It is silly to look at valuations right now," said Robert
Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin,
Texas.

