Union representing U.S. food, retail workers calls for national mask mandate

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. union representing 1.3 million food and retail workers on Tuesday called for a national mask mandate in the face of rising COVID-10 cases, arguing that new guidance from federal health officials does not go far enough.

“A national mask mandate is the only way we can finally take control of this virus and every retail CEO in the country must recognize that now is the time for all of us to mask up so we can keep our economy open and communities safe,” the United Food and Commercial Workers said in a statement, saying that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance does not go far enough. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)